Daily Gospel, January 14

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 14, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the first week in ordinary time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, January 13

Daily Gospel, January 11

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 1, 21b-28.

Jesus came to Capernaum with his followers, and on the sabbath he entered the synagogue and taught.

The people were astonished at his teaching, for he taught them as one having authority and not as the scribes.

In their synagogue was a man with an unclean spirit;

he cried out, “What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are–the Holy One of God!”

Jesus rebuked him and said, “Quiet! Come out of him!”

The unclean spirit convulsed him and with a loud cry came out of him.

All were amazed and asked one another, “What is this? A new teaching with authority. He commands even the unclean spirits and they obey him.”

His fame spread everywhere throughout the whole region of Galilee.

Source: Dailygospel.org