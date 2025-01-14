Philippines forces Uzbeks in epic draw in AFC Women’s Futsal qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Women’s National Futsal Team dampened the spirits of host team Uzbekistan in the latter’s opening match of the ongoing 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers. The hard-earned 3-3 draw took place on Monday night at the Yunusobod Sport Complex in Tashkent.

Judy Connolly saved the Filipinas from their first defeat with a last-minute equalizer, forcing the heavily favored Uzbeks, ranked No. 18 in the world, to settle for a stalemate.

One of the team’s newest reinforcements, Katrina Guillou from the Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT), executed a well-timed pass that allowed Connolly enough space to slot a left-footed strike, even while being defended by Feriza Turdiboeva.

Contributing significantly to the crucial draw was 16-year-old goalkeeper Samantha Hughes, who made game-defining saves, including a last-second block against Uzbek ace Lyudmila Karachik.

Earlier in the match, the Filipinas showed their winning intent when PWNFT member Isabella Flannigan scored the first goal. However, Uzbekistan’s Nilufar Kudratova quickly equalized. Guillou later put the Philippines back in front with a goal of her own, but the Uzbeks fought back, taking a 3-2 lead through Lyudmila Karachik in the final stretch. Connolly’s late-game heroics ultimately secured the 3-3 draw.

With four points from one win and one draw, the Philippines is now ranked No. 2 in Group C, trailing the unbeaten Australia, which holds a perfect 2-0 record with six points. Uzbekistan sits in third place with one point.

The Philippines will face Turkmenistan on Wednesday, January 15.

