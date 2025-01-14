Cesafi Esports League Season 3 to kick off on Feb. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The much-awaited regular season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Esports League (CEL) will kick off on February 8 at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

CEL officials told CDN Digital the official date of one of CESAFI’s biggest sporting events, which will feature two of the most popular esports titles: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Valorant.

According to CEL officials, six matches are scheduled from February 8 to 9. Three of these will feature MLBB on February 8, while the other three will showcase Valorant on February 9.

The February 8 schedule will begin with the debuting Benedicto College Cheetahs facing off against the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters. This will be followed by a match between the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelantes. The final game of the day will see the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors taking on the host team, the CIT-U Wildcats.

On February 9, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) will go up against UC Main, while the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu squares off with the Cheetahs. The final match of the Valorant tournament will feature UCLM versus the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

However, CEL officials clarified that the pairings for the first two days of the tournament are tentative and subject to change. Nevertheless, the February 8 kick-off date is already final.

This isn’t the first time the CEL is being held at CIT-U. To recall, its inaugural season was also hosted here.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP