Cebu City drug dens shut down, 6 suspects arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two suspected Cebu City drug dens were shut down by authorities in separate operations conducted hours apart on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), with the help of local policemen, apprehended a total of six drug suspects.

At around 8:52 p.m. on Monday, operatives raided a suspected drug den in Sitio Mayupay, Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City and arrested its alleged maintainer.

The suspect, who is the subject of the operation, was identified as alias “Richard,” 38.

Richard is unemployed and is a resident of the barangay.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, disclosed that the suspect typically disposes of 25 grams of illegal drugs.

Also apprehended in the operation were two alleged drug den visitors, namely: alias “Reymond,” 34, a call center agent; and alias “Gian,” 22, a construction worker.

Operatives seized 15 grams of suspected shabu with Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P102,000, and drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

According to PDEA-7, the drug bust stemmed from a tip from concerned citizens and was conducted after a case buildup was done for three weeks.

A few hours later, another suspected drug den in Sitio Santa Terresa, Barangay Cogon Ramos was dismantled.

One of the suspects, alias “Glen,” 35, was arrested at around 10:10 p.m. for allegedly running the drug den.

Also nabbed were two alleged drug den visitors: alias “Mike,” 47, jobless, and alias “Brix,” 32, a laborer.

Operatives confiscated 11 grams of suspected shabu worth P74,800 during the operation.

According to Alcantara, Glen was previously arrested for drug charges but was released through a plea bargain. He typically disposes of 25-50 grams of suspected shabu.

Glen was caught with the help of tips from a confidential informant.

As of this writing, all six suspects arrested in the Cebu City drug dens are in the custody of authorities while waiting for the filing of drug charges against them.

