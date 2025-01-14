Christian Balunan moves up in WBO, IBF world rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Unbeaten Cebuano boxing prospect Christian Balunan of the Villamor Boxing Gym continues to ascend in the latest world rankings.

Balunan, the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth Minimumweight champion, has climbed higher in the rankings of two major boxing organizations.

The 24-year-old Balunan, from Consolacion in northern Cebu, is now ranked No. 7, up from No. 11, in the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight division rankings.

Additionally, he has moved from 14th to 13th place in the WBO rankings.

One of the key factors in Balunan’s rise was his win over two-time world title challenger Robert Paradero on December 21 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

In that bout, Balunan secured a fifth-round technical decision victory after Paradero suffered a deep cut on his head, forcing the ring physician to stop the fight. At the time, Balunan was leading on all three judges’ scorecards.

Before that, Balunan notched two significant victories against seasoned opponents Dexter Alimento and Clyde Azarcon, winning via technical knockout (TKO) and knockout, respectively.

He remains unbeaten in 12 fights, with seven of those wins coming by knockout. Balunan is one of two protégés being developed by veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor at the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

The other prospect is Reymart Tagacanao, the reigning WBA Asia super flyweight champion and a world-ranked fighter.

