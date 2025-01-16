Cebu Beach Club: Your gateway to Argao’s finest

As a town steeped in history and praised for a wealth of cultural treasures, Argao stands as a reminder of Cebu’s riches in terms of heritage and artistry. The Cebu Beach Club offers a curated experience, dubbed the 4T’s Tour, allowing guests an immersive journey through the municipality’s finest: Torta, Tuba, Tablea, and Textile.

The 4T’s Tour stands as Cebu Beach Club’s heartfelt initiative to showcase Argao’s unique assets to a global audience, inviting tourists to explore its traditions. This endeavor not only elevates Argao’s presence on the world stage but also reinforces the destination’s dedication to celebrating and sustaining local tourism.

“We want to be an activity-oriented [company], but not only activities in sports. We’re sprucing up on our destinations,” cites Boom Fonacier, owner of the Cebu Beach Club. Relatively, he acknowledged Argao’s affluence culture-wise, which they are leveraging and promoting through packaged arrangements like the 4T’s tour.

The resort’s Duty Manager, Bryl Bacarro, also shared that the immersive tour lasts approximately four hours, offering guests a firsthand look at the intricate processes involved in crafting the town’s notable local products.

Argao is a first-class municipality and known as the “Princess Royale” of the southern part of the province for its majestic appeal. This progressive town is just two to three hours away from Cebu City through land travel.

Reminiscing Argao’s infancy

The tour kicks off with a stroll through the Cabecera de Argao, the town’s historic center, flaunting the town’s Spanish roots.

The pueblo enclosed with massive walls made of coral stones, seemingly a little like Intramuros, shelters many historical gems, including a monument of Jose Rizal, antique cannons, the Capilla Mortuario, which served as a leprosarium during its early days, the Hall of Justice, which was formerly a school where Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr. graduated, Argao’s town hall adorned with impressive works of art, and the Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Michael the Archangel, a centuries-old parish that, to this day, houses a unique, archaic pipe organ.

Relatively, the Cabecera preserves a coastal, medicinal shrub named “Sali-argaw,” which is the origin of the town’s name. Every step of the journey is a glimpse into the town’s soul, revealing the stories and traditions that have shaped its identity.

La Torta de Argao: “Magkadugay, magkalami”

True to the catchy lyrics of Argao’s festival jingle, the town’s famous Torta is a delicacy that lives up to its promise of gastronomic indulgence. One bite of this rich, sweet pastry is enough to leave you longing for more, and it’s best enjoyed when shared with family and friends.

As part of the Cebu Beach Club’s 4T’s Tour, visitors are invited to uncover the secrets behind this iconic pastry. The experience offers a front-row seat to the meticulous artistry of Torta-making at Jessie’s Traditional Homemade Torta, where skilled locals prepare it using age-old cooking methods and equipment passed down through generations.

From the rhythmic kneading of dough to the delicate layering of ingredients, each step reflects a passion for perfection. Central to its creation is the use of Tuba, a naturally fermented coconut wine, which adds flavor, making it “magkadugay, magkalami” (the longer it’s stored, the better it tastes).

Tuba: Beyond an ingredient

While renowned as a specialty ingredient of Argao’s well-loved Torta, the town also prides itself on being an exporter of the lightly alcoholic Philippine liquor obtained from the sap of coconuts, locally known as “Tuba.”

In fact, before famed for its La Torta Festival, the Spanish-influenced municipality celebrates the Pitlagong Festival, featuring an instrument used for cleaning bamboo containers that are utilized for gathering tuba (sugong).

Beyond a drink and an ingredient, Tuba-making has already been embedded as one of the Argawanon’s livelihoods. This, in turn, epitomizes Tuba’s essentiality to the town and its people.

Tablea: A local chocolate yet an international hit

Whether you are at Argao or not, their tablea—an artisanal chocolate made from locally sourced cacao—is guaranteed to exude warmth for breakfast, afternoon breaks, or midnight hustles. Its deep, earthy notes and luxurious richness make it perfect for a comforting cup of sikwate (hot chocolate), a decadent dessert, or even savory dishes that call for a touch of chocolate magic.

As you embark on a flavorful adventure at Guilang’s Tableya through the Cebu Beach Club 4T’s tour, you’ll uncover the intricate process that transforms humble cacao beans into the bold, velvety Tablea that has captured hearts worldwide. The experience begins with the fascinating story of Guilang’s early years, from its careful cultivation of local cacao produce to its meticulous preparation and production.

While it is known for its naturally rich and sweet flavor and aroma, it’s the dedication of Argao’s cacao farmers and chocolatiers that makes every tablet special. For those wanting to taste a sip or bite of the pure essence of Argao’s cacao, the Cebu Beach Club’s Talisay Bistro offers a wealth of menu that integrates the innovative use of such pleasant delight.

Textile: Weaving stories as heartwarming as a Hablon

No exploration of Argao is complete without discovering the beauty and artistry of Hablon, the town’s internationally-acclaimed handwoven textiles. With roots tracing back centuries, Hablon embodies Argawanon’s ingenuity and creativity, showcasing intricate patterns and vibrant colors that tell stories of heritage and culture. Each textile is a masterpiece, meticulously crafted by skilled artisans who have honed their craft through generations, preserving techniques that remain unchanged despite the passage of time

As part of Cebu Beach Club’s 4T’s Tour, guests are invited to witness this remarkable tradition come to life through an engaging Hablon weaving demonstration. Where weavers carefully maneuver threads on wooden looms, turning simple strands into elaborate designs that reflect the rich tapestry of Argao’s identity.

The tour also offers a closer look at the array of Hablon designs, from bold, geometric patterns to delicate, floral motifs, each with its own unique story. Guests will not only marvel at the beauty of these textiles but also gain a deeper appreciation for the dedication and skill required to produce them.

As you visit Cebu for Sinulog, don’t miss the opportunity to embark on the 4T’s Tour and experience the soul of Argao like never before. Immerse yourself in the town’s rich heritage as you savor the flavorful Torta, uncover the secrets of Tablea, marvel at the artistry of Hablon textiles, and learn the integral role of Tuba in its cultural traditions.

Let the Cebu Beach Club be your gateway to this vibrant cultural journey—book the 4T’s Tour today and discover why Argao is a treasure waiting to be explored! For bookings and reservations, contact 0917 719 2328 or 0939 929 2328, or send an email to [email protected]