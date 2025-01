NBA: Grizzlies led by Morant’s 21 points beat Wembanyama and Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Ja Morant had 21 points and 12 assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Santi Aldama added 20 and Jaren Jackson Jr. 19 for Memphis, which had lost four of its last six games entering Wednesday.

NBA: Grizzlies playbook on Wemby

Memphis attacked Spurs 7-foot-3 center Victor Wembanyama often and early.

READ:

NBA: Edwards steps up late as Timberwolves beat Wizards

NBA: Jokic, Westbrook have triple doubles as Nuggets beat Nets

Troy Rosario joins Gilas pool ahead of Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers

Morant hit a one-handed, fadeaway floater over Wembanyama for the game’s first basket. Later, Morant soared over Wembanyama for a one-handed slam dunk with just over two minutes remaining, but the basket didn’t count because it came after play was stopped by a referee’s whistle.

Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey tossed in a hook shot over Wembanyama and later pushed his way past the center for a two-handed dunk in the first quarter.

San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle had a season-high 26 points and Wembanyama finished 13 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks.

All of Wembanyama’s blocks came in the first half. Memphis outscored San Antonio 78-52 in the final two quarters.

NBA: Grizzlies and Edey

Takeaways

Grizzlies: Edey had six points and five rebounds and was the primary defender on Wembanyama.

Spurs: Castle scored 24 points in the second half on 8-for-16 shooting.

Key moment

Wembanyama blocked Edey’s dunk attempt with nine seconds remaining in the first quarter and then blocked Aldama’s follow on the same possession. Bane was able to gather the blocked shot and sank a 3-pointer that cut San Antonio’s lead to 30-28 with six seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Grizzlies continued to overcome Wembanyama’s presence in the paint, especially after a defensive stand by the Spurs center.

Key stat

Wembanyama has five games with eight or more blocks this season.

Up next

Spurs and Grizzlies close a two-game set in San Antonio on Friday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP