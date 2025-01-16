Sinulog concertgoers reminded: No alcoholic drinks allowed in CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities are reminding individuals who will be attending the free concert at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Thursday evening, January 16, that they are not allowed to bring alcoholic beverages inside the venue.

Concertgoers are also urged to abide by the rules of local authorities in order to ensure the peaceful conduct of the free concert in celebration of the Sinulog festival.

“Bawal ang inom sa sulod. Bawal magdala og imnonon sa sulod. Ang tanan natong kabutangan iinspect na at the screening area…Sa mga manganhi ug motan-aw, bear with the security protocols nga atong ipatuman para sa inyoha man pud na nga safety,” stated Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

(Drinking liquor is prohibited. Bringing alcoholic drinks inside is prohibited. All things brought inside will be inspected at the screening area…To those who would watch the concert, bear with the security protocols that we will implement because these are for your safety.)

The “Sinulog is Back” free concert is scheduled to take place at the Cebu City Sports Center from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced during the Sinulog 2025 Opening Salvo that the guests include popular Filipino artists KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde, and JK Labajo.

On Wednesday, January 15, hundreds of individuals lined up outside the CCSC for the distribution of the free tickets.

According to Macatangay, a total of 30,000 tickets have been printed for the event.

With the expectation that thousands of enthusiastic concertgoers will show up on Thursday evening, CCPO deployed a total of 800 police officers within the area.

Aside from the policemen, force multipliers will also be assisting in the security coverage for the whole concert.

Macatangay urged all the concertgoers to cooperate with the authorities in the area to ensure that the event ends with no significant disruptions to the peace and order.

She added that only ticket holders will be allowed inside. For those who will be not be able to enter the venue, the organizers have prepared an LED screen at an open area along the Osmeña Boulevard.

