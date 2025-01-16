Michael Casama to clash with Filipino slayer Fujita in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising knockout artist Michael Casama of Sanman Boxing Gym is gunning to dethrone reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific featherweight champion Kenji Fujita on Saturday, January 18, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Casama, accompanied by trainer Markquil Salvana, arrived in Japan on Tuesday to prepare for pre-fight activities, including the official weigh-in.

The 24-year-old Casama is no stranger to Japanese fight fans, having fought twice in the country. Most notably, he delivered a first-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over the previously undefeated Kota Kaneko last July at the same venue. However, his first fight in Japan ended in a fifth-round TKO loss to Junya Shimada.

Despite the setback, Casama has built an impressive record of 10 wins—all by knockout with two losses and one draw. The former Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super bantamweight champion is eager to prove himself against Fujita, a formidable opponent with a reputation for defeating Filipino fighters.

Fujita, 30, is currently ranked No. 5 in the WBO featherweight world rankings. He boasts an unblemished record of seven wins and three knockouts and has earned the reputation as a “Filipino slayer” after defeating six Filipino fighters.

In his most recent outing, Fujita successfully defended his WBO Asia Pacific featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Cebuano Rodex Piala last June.

Last January 2024, he claimed the title by outpointing Joseph Ambo, also via unanimous decision.

Fujita’s list of Filipino victims include Jeo Santisima, Daniel Nicolas, Ronnie Campos, and Jestine Tesoro, making him the toughest challenge yet for the hard-hitting Casama.

