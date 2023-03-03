Casama, Ponteras headline Sanman fight card in S. Cotabato
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing’s prospect Michael Casama and Ryan Rey Ponteras lock horns in the main event of Sanman Boxing’s fight card in Norala, South Cotabato on March 9, 2023.
Casama and Ponteras will battle for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) featherweight title.
Casama, 22, has a record of eight wins with eight knockouts, a loss, and a draw.
He is eyeing redemption following two successive setbacks.
In August last year, he lost to Pablito Canada via a sixth-round technical knockout then absorbed a technical draw against Rey Ramus.
Ponteras who is a veteran of 45 bouts has lost four straight fights since 2021.
His most recent defeat came in the hands of ARQ Boxing Stable’s Brix Piala via an eight-rounder majority decision in San Fernando town, south Cebu.
Nonetheless, Ponteras remains a dangerous foe for Casama as the former holds a record of 23 wins with 12 knockouts, 18 losses, and three draws. /rcg
