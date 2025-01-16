AFC Futsal qualifiers: PH beats Turkmenistan, tops Group C standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Futsal Team secured their second victory in the ongoing Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Futsal Qualifiers, defeating Turkmenistan 2-0 on Wednesday night, January 15, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

With the win, the Philippines now leads Group C with seven points from two wins and a draw, dislodging previous group leader Australia, who sits in second place with six points. The victory also guarantees the Philippines a spot in the tournament proper this May in China.

READ:

Philippines forces Uzbeks in epic draw in AFC Women’s Futsal qualifiers

PHL women’s futsal team trounce Kuwait in AFC qualifiers

Futsal Asian Cup: PH forges draw after late Connolly strike

Turkmenistan and Kuwait remain winless in Group C, with Kuwait suffering their third loss and Turkmenistan falling to the Philippines for their second defeat.

Katrina Guillou, a standout reinforcement from the Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) or Filipinas, played a pivotal role in the victory.

Guillou opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a precise strike from outside the box, set up brilliantly by Judy Connolly.

Dionesia Tolentin doubled the Philippines’ lead in the 29th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Turkmenistan. Tolentin’s defensive prowess was in full display after intercepting a play and exploiting from the blunder, firing past a defenseless Turkmenistan goal.

The win came just two nights after the Philippines settled for a thrilling 3-3 draw against host Uzbekistan.

The team’s toughest challenge awaits as they face Australia on Sunday, January 19, at the Yunusobod Sports Complex in Tashkent.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP