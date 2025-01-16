Another PhilHealth Express Office opens in Lapu-Lapu City

PhilHealth Regional Office VII ties up with SM anew for another PhilHealth Express Office, this time, at the Hypermarket located at the 2nd Level of Pueblo Verde, Mactan Economic Zone II, Kadaugan Avenue, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The latest tie-up aims to make basic frontline services more accessible to the public,

The new PhilHealth Express Office (PEO), which had a soft opening on January 7, 2024, serves the public Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PEO SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu City is under the supervision of Chief Social Insurance Officer Leonard Castañeda, head of PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) Mandaue.

Services available in PhilHealth Express Office SM Hypermarket include member and employer registration, updating of Member Data Record (MDR), printing of ID card and MDR.

PhilHealth officers, led by its Regional Vice President (RVP) Marjorie Cabrieto, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in December 2024 with SM Prime Holdings. Inc., represented by SM Hypermarket Mall Manager Estrella Wamilda, along with her team.

This new PhilHealth Express Office is the seventh in Central Visayas. Other PEOs in the region are located in SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, Robinsons Fuente and Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City; Robinsons Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental; and in Galleria Luisa, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

For other PhilHealth transactions, such as payment of premium contributions, applying for accreditation, concerns on employer remittances and reports, which are not available in the PEOs, members, employers, and other stakeholders are advised to visit the nearest LHIO in their area.

PhilHealth LHIOs in Central Visayas are located in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Carcar and Danao; in Tagbilaran City and in Talibon, Bohol; and in the cities of Dumaguete and Bais City, Negros Oriental. PhilHealth also has one Satellite Office in Siquijor, Siquijor.

