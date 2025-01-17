Fiesta Señor 2025: ‘Let Sto. Niño be your source of hope, strength’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the feast day drawing closer, the streets of uptown and downtown Cebu City was once again filled with devotees as they joined the Penitential Walk with Mary for the 460th Fiesta Señor in honor of Sto. Niño on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Devotees flocked to the Fuente Osmeña Circle and made the 2.1-kilometer solemn procession towards the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño along Osmeña Boulevard.

Despite the thick crowd walking with the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the entire event went smoothly.

Additionally, they were greeted by fair weather.

Fr. Aloysius Alojipan of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our of Lady Guadalupe, who was the celebrant of Friday’s Mass, thanked to all those who participated in the Walk with Mary.

Sto. Niño, source of strength

In his Homily, Alojipan reminded the faithful to always draw strength and hope from the Holy Child, especially in today’s challenging times.

“In our fight and in our struggles, let us always have faith to the Snr. Sto. Niño, who will give us the strength and hope we need,” he said in Cebuano.

The Holy Child’s miracle also extended beyond every individual, the priest said, adding that Cebu’s continued devotion to Him helped the island province thrive through the years.

The Walk with Mary precedes the Bisperas of the Fiesta Señor celebration.

Friday’s Mass was immediately followed by the traslacion, where both the images of the Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe were transported to meet St. Joseph at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

There, the ‘Sagradia Familia’ will be spending the night before being transferred to Lapu-Lapu City the next day for the Fluvial Procession.

