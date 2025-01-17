Fiesta Señor Fluvial Procession: A guide to the parade at sea for the Holy Family

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Every year in the province of Cebu, hundreds of vessels venture out to the sea for a symbolic reenactment of the time when Christianity was first introduced to the Philippines.

Big and small vessels, gather at sea to take part in the seaborne procession that has become an integral part of how the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog festival is celebrated annually.

Cebu’s Sinulog fluvial parade, one if its most awaited events, re-enacts the arrival of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his galleons to the island of Cebu in 1521.

He brought with him the image of the Holy Child Sto. Niño, which he presented as a gift to Reyna Juana, the wife of Rajah Humabon. The image was later found in a well.

Back in the early 1980’s, the civic celebration of the Sinulog fluvial parade was introduced as one of the highlights of the annual feast.

Every year since then, a symbolic parade is held out on sea on the Saturday morning before the Sunday feast day of the Santo Niño.

Traditionally, the sacred images of the Señor Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe are placed onboard an official galleon, a vessel that is chosen each year.

For this year, a brand-new roll-on roll-off (RoRo) vessel from Medallion Transport Inc. named M/V Sto. Niño will serve as the galleon.

In previous celebrations, however, a notable change has been made with the Sinulog fluvial parade with the addition of the patron image of St. Joseph the Worker.

The year 2025 marks the second occasion that the Sagrada Familia or the Holy Family has joined together for the Sinulog fluvial parade.

One day before the fluvial parade, the holy images are transported from Cebu City to Mandaue City through a traditional motorcade referred to as the Traslacion.

After the conduct of the Penitential Walk with Mary and a holy mass, the images are transported from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu to the neighboring city.

The motorcade’s route traverses Osmeña Blvd., M.J. Cuenco Ave., Lopez Jaena St. via Central Nautical Highway, A. del Rosario St. and the S.B. Cabahug St.

All kinds of vehicles line up along the roads of Cebu City as the images are brought to the border, where the image of St. Joseph the Worker joins them.

The images of the Holy Family are then taken to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City, where they will stay until the transport on the next day for the fluvial parade.

Thousands of devotees prepare themselves at dawn on the day of the Sinulog fluvial parade to embark on sea vessels or find vantage points ideal for viewing on land.

After a few hours, the parade begins at around 7:00 a.m, marked by the blowing of sea craft horns.

For usually two hours, the images of the Holy Family will be sailing along the waters of the Mactan Channel while several smaller boats occupied by faithfuls will be trailing behind.

The Cebu Coast Guard typically closes the Mactan channel to public sea crafts for four hours to give way to the fluvial parade.

This year, a total of 305 sea vessels have registered to join the parade at sea, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 a.m.

Numerous devotees will then meet the images at the pier as they are brought back to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu for another activity known as the reenactment of Christianization.

During the reenactment, the glass-encased pilgrim image of the Sto. Niño is carried by men dressed as Spanish soldiers.

The icon of Our Lady of Guadalupe, on the other hand, is brought to the altar by bare-chested “natives” in slippers. Spanish soldiers will then plant a cross with a white cloth beside the altar.

During this practice, a Cebuano hymn in honor of the Holy Cross is sung.

Finally, a priest presides over the reenactment of the first Mass in Philippine soil. The devotees also get to witness various Sinulog dance presentations.

These annual traditions hold a special place in the hearts of all Cebuanos. Each of these events have become an integral part of the province’s celebration of the Holy Child Jesus, considered as the “Batobalani sa Gugma” (Magnet of Love).

Every year, Cebuanos spend the month of January as a time to commemorate the historical scene that opened the floodgates of Christianity in the Philippines.

