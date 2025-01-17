Taiwan biz delegation eyes ecozone development in PH

MANILA, Philippines – A business delegation from Taiwan met with officials of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) to explore investment opportunities in the country, particularly in ecozone development.

In a statement Friday, PEZA said the Taiwanese delegation that visited its office on Jan. 16 was organized by the Taiwanese Minister of Economic Affairs and was led by International Trade Administration Director General Cynthia Kiang.

“A key focus of the mission was to explore the development of an industrial park in the Philippines,” PEZA said.

“As part of Taiwan’s new economic agenda, the initiative aims to deploy small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Southeast Asian countries, particularly in industries specializing in energy and power supply, to strengthen economic cooperation and foster industrial growth.”

PEZA Deputy Director General for Policy and Planning Anidelle Joy Alguso and Ecozone Development Department Manager Ludwig Daza presented the opportunities in investing in PEZA zones, especially in PEZA’s new frontiers such as the mega zones, Townships, Knowledge, Innovation, Science and Technology (KIST) Parks, and pharmaceutical ecozones among others.

They also urged Taiwanese investors, particularly those in the electronics and semiconductor sector, to expand in PEZA zones across the country.

According to PEZA, there were 83 PEZA-registered projects from Taiwanese firms with investments amounting to around P19 billion.

These investments from Taiwan generated 26,000 jobs as of September 2024.

