DOH-7 to offer free flu, pneumonia vaccines in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH Central Visayas CHD) will conduct a free vaccination drive against influenza and pneumonia on January 20, 2025.

The vaccination drive will take place at the DOH Central Visayas CHD – Narra Conference Hall, Osmeña Boulevard, Sambag II, Cebu City, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m..

In a public advisory released on January 16, the DOH announced that the influenza vaccine is available for individuals aged 18 and above.

Priority groups include senior citizens, healthcare workers, pregnant women, adults with comorbidities, uniformed frontline personnel, and other healthy adults.

The pneumococcal vaccine (Pneumo23) will also be administered, with a one-time lifetime dose offered to senior citizens.

Adults aged 20-59 with specific comorbidities such as chronic renal failure, immunodeficiencies, malignancies, HIV infection, Hodgkin’s disease, leukemia, sickle cell disease, and organ transplant recipients are also eligible.

Participants are required to present a valid ID and a medical abstract indicating their name and diagnosis or a medical certification with similar details and a recommendation for the Pneumococcal 23 Vaccination.

Meanwhile, the DOH stated that vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited supply.

Residents seeking alternative vaccination sites may contact their local health centers for schedules. /clorenciana

