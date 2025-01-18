Fluvial Procession 2025: A seaborne journey of faith and history

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite a boat that ran aground, and minor delays, the fluvial procession for this year’s Fiesta Señor celebration went smoothly and peacefully.

Over 500 vessels and more than 8,000 individuals joined the seaborne procession along Mactan Channel on Saturday morning, January 18, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) said.

“The event was generally safe, with no major incidents reported,” said Captain Jerome Lozada, Philippine Coast Guard Station Central Cebu Commander.

However, as the procession went on, several incidents occurred, Lozada confirmed, including a motorbanca, carrying a still unidentified number of passengers, that ran aground near Pier 1.

Fortunately, Coast Guard personnel rescued them immediately.

Additionally, there were minor disruptions in the procession’s flow after some vessels failed to follow their designated routes and areas.

Fluvial procession

Lozada also confirmed that a number of vessels, that did not register for the fluvial procession, joined Saturday’s event.

Nevertheless, the fluvial procession proceeded on schedule even if the Galleon, M/V Sto. Niño – Cebu of Medallion Transport Inc. departed a few minutes later than scheduled.

The Galleon left Mactan past 6 a.m. and docked at Pier 1 around 8 a.m.

For this year’s fluvial procession, organizers selected the M/V Sto. Niño – Cebu of Medallion, a roll-on roll-off passenger vessel from Medallion Transport Inc., as the Galleon.

It also saw the return of the Sagradia Familia in which the Galleon carried the images of the Señor. Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph the Worker.

Reenactment

After a brief procession of the Holy Family from Pier 1 to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, the Mass for the commemoration of the first baptism, Mass and wedding in the Philippines followed.

Unlike the previous year, the commemoration on Saturday was shorter, with the reenactment limited only to the Mass, wedding of Princess Isabela and Prince Andres, and baptism of Rajah Humabon (baptized as Carlos Valderrama) and Hara Humamay (baptized as Queen Juana).

In the past years, the commemoration included a reenactment of the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan arriving in Cebu, giving Hara Humamay the image of Snr. Sto. Niño as a present, and the Battle of Mactan.

Revisiting history

Nevertheless, like the Fluvial, the Commemoration Mass went smoothly as well.

In his Homily, Fr. Andres Rivera Jr., reflected on the importance of revisiting history to always appreciate the beginning of the Fiesta Señor celebration and ultimately to have a deeper devotion towards the Holy Child.

“Nganong hinumduman pa man kagahapon? Actually ang Fiesta pahinumdum kini… kung kanus-a nagsugod ang atong relihiyoso ug debosyon kang Snr. Sto. Niño,” said Rivera.

The fluvial procession and commemoration are some of the highlights on the Bisperas or eve of the Feast of Señor. Sto. Niño. The two events depicted the arrival of Christianity in Cebu as well as that of the Holy Child.

