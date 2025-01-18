Esneth Domingo climbs higher in IBF world rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ZIP Sanman Boxing’s Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo moved two places higher in the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight division world rankings.

From No. 6 last year, Domingo is now ranked No. 4 in the IBF, bolstering his chances of landing bigger bouts.

The 26-year-old fighter, who is part of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing team, fought twice in 2024.

READ: Domingo wins WBO Global flyweight belt via 11th round TKO vs Bravo

He had a high-profile bout that earned him the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver flyweight title by knocking out Enrique Magsalin in Masbate in the second round.

Domingo ended 2024 with a third round knockout win over Reymark Taday in a non-title bout held in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

READ: Esneth Domingo K.O’s Reymark Taday in Sultan Kudarat

WORLD RANKINGS

Those bouts were enough to help Domingo climb higher in the world rankings.

Currently, Domingo is on a five-fight winning streak, including two knockout wins in Japan in 2022 against Jukiya Iimura and Kosuke Tomioka in Tokyo.

READ: Domingo recovers from knockdown, crushes Japanese foe

He went on to score an 11th round technical knockout (TKO) victory against Michael Bravo to clinch the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight title in December 2023.

Domingo, the nephew of veteran trainer Michael Domingo holds an impressive record of 20 wins, 12 knockouts, and 2 losses on the line.

Ahead of him in the IBF world rankings is No. 3 Hiroto Kyoguchi, while Felix Alvarado is at the top, while the No. 2 spot is currently vacant. The current IBF world flyweight champion is Felix Alvarado.

