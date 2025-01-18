Trinidad outclasses Plania to retain WBC Continental Americas title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — American fighter Omar Trinidad showcased his boxing prowess, defeating Filipino challenger Mike Plania, to retain the WBC Continental Americas featherweight title on Friday, January 17 (Saturday, January 18 in the Philippines) in Commerce, California.

Trinidad dominated the bout, earning a unanimous decision victory with scores of 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91 from the judges after 10 rounds of action in the main event put up by 360 Boxing Promotions.

The 28-year-old champion extended his undefeated record to 18 wins, including 13 knockouts and one draw, cementing his status as a rising force in the featherweight division.

Trinidad is currently ranked No. 2 in the IBF’s featherweight division and No. 6 in WBC.

Meanwhile, Plania, 27, from General Santos City, saw his two-fight winning streak come to an end. The loss brought his record to 31 wins, five losses, and 18 knockouts.

Despite the setback, Plania displayed grit and determination, refusing to back down against the heavily favored Trinidad.

The Filipino fighter started aggressively in the opening rounds, pressing the action and looking to dictate the pace. However, Trinidad’s precision and effective jab kept Plania at bay, preventing him from finding his rhythm.

Plania had his moments, particularly when he managed to pin Trinidad against the ropes and unleash flurries of punches. Yet, Trinidad remained composed, often countering with sharp, well-timed combinations that shifted the momentum in his favor.

By the third round, Trinidad began to take full control, landing clean shots to the head and body that visibly slowed Plania down. The American upped the tempo in the later rounds, stringing together powerful combinations that left little room for Plania to mount a comeback.

Though Plania continued to fight valiantly, answering back with occasional bursts of offense, Trinidad’s defense and power proved too much for the Filipino contender to overcome.

