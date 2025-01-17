Plania set for WBC regional title bout in California

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Magic” Mike Plania is set to face unbeaten American Omar Cande Trinidad for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas featherweight title on Friday, January 17 (Saturday, January 18 in the Philippines), in Commerce, California.

The bout, promoted by 360 Promotions, serves as the co-main event of the evening alongside the World Boxing Organization (WBO) women’s super flyweight title clash between Mexico’s Maribel Ramirez (15-10-4, 3 KOs) and undefeated Japanese prospect Mizuki Hiruta (6-0, 2 KOs).

Plania, a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) North American super bantamweight champion, came face-to-face with Trinidad for the first time during their weigh-in.

The 27-year-old General Santos City native weighed in at 125 pounds, while Trinidad tipped the scales slightly heavier at 125.8 pounds. Plania is accompanied by fellow Filipino boxer Mark Bernaldez, who is serving as his cornerman, alongside trainer Osmiri Fernandez.

The Filipino contender enters the fight riding a two-bout winning streak in 2024, with knockout victories over Colombia’s Deivi Julio and Nicaragua’s Martin Diaz. These wins marked a strong comeback after a setback earlier in the year, where Plania was stopped by IBF world featherweight champion Angelo Leo during their WBA Continental North America featherweight title clash.

Currently boasting an experienced record of 31 wins, including 18 knockouts, and four defeats, Plania is eager to secure another title and make a statement against a formidable opponent.

Trinidad, 26, steps into the ring with an unblemished record of 17 wins, 13 by knockout, and one draw. The American champion is making his third defense of the WBC Continental Americas featherweight title, following a knockout victory over Ukraine’s Viktor Slavinskyi in July and a unanimous decision against Argentina’s Hector Sosa in October. /clorenciana

