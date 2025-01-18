Magsayo reclassified to lightweight division, boosts chances of Davis bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo has officially transitioned to the lightweight division, as confirmed by Viva Promotions, the boxing outfit run by Brendan Gibbons, son of MP Promotions’ president Sean Gibbons.

The announcement was made through a Facebook post by Viva Promotions, where Magsayo’s reclassification to the lightweight division from super featherweight was revealed.

The move has already had significant implications for Magsayo’s career. The Filipino slugger immediately earned a spot in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world rankings at No. 6 in the lightweight division, putting him in contention for high-profile bouts.

READ: Mark Magsayo ends 2024 with dominant 2nd rd. TKO victory

Notably, this development increases the likelihood of a clash with American boxing star and reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

VIABLE CANDIDATE

Davis, who recently saw his world title defense against Lamont Roach in March canceled, is rumored to be seeking a new opponent, with Magsayo emerging as a viable candidate.

READ: Gibbons asks WBC for title eliminator bet. Magsayo, Hernandez

The possibility of a Davis-Magsayo showdown was first hinted at when Viva Promotions disclosed ongoing discussions about the Boholano fighter as a potential replacement opponent for the undefeated American star.

This marks a significant shift from MP Promotions’ initial plans last December, when Sean Gibbons petitioned the WBC to grant Magsayo a title eliminator against Mexican contender Eduardo Hernandez in the super featherweight division.

READ: Magsayo outboxes Mexican foe to win WBA regional title in Las Vegas

Magsayo, a former WBC world featherweight champion, has shown resilience in his career. Following a 2023 loss to Brandon Figueroa for the interim WBC featherweight title, the 28-year-old bounced back with three consecutive victories, improving his professional record to 27 wins, 18 knockouts with two defeats.

Davis, on the other hand, remains a formidable and undefeated force in the lightweight division. With a perfect record of 30 wins, 28 by knockout, he has cemented his status as one of boxing’s most electrifying and dominant stars.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP