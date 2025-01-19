Sinulog, a headdress vendor’s journey, and a devotee’s hope

CEBU CITY, Philippines – During the solemn foot procession for the 460th Fiesta Señor on Sunday afternoon, January 18, 2025, devotees filled the streets with prayers and devotion.

Along the route, vendors like 48-year-old Danilo Rellanos from Bacolod, who were also a part of the scene, selling colorful headdresses that have become a staple of the Sinulog festivities.

Danilo, who has been selling headdresses for over a decade, is no stranger to the challenges and rewards that come with this annual tradition. His headdresses, priced between ₱50 to ₱150, are designed to suit both children and adults and serve as a vibrant symbol of the celebration.

Every year, he travels to Cebu, hoping to support his family while honoring Señor Santo Niño.

“Karong tuiga medyo hinay gyud ang halin, sama sa niaging tuig katong sa SRP mi nagset-up,” Danilo shares.

(Sales are slow this year, just like the past year where we setup at the SRP.)

“Mas labaw pa kahinay katong mga niaging tuig, kay tungod man sad epekto sa COVID-19 pandemic,” he says.

(More so in the past year, it was also because of the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.)

Despite the difficulties, he remains hopeful.

“Dili man ta kapugos sa mga tawo nga mamalit pero unta kaloy-an ta sa Balaang Bata. Ampo lang gyud nga iyaha tang giyahan,” he says with optimism.

(We cannot force the people to buy but we hope that the Holy Child will pity us (and give us blessings). We’ll just pray that he will guide us.)

As the Grand Parade approaches, Danilo continues to set up his stall with faith and determination. For him, Sinulog is more than just a business—it’s about devotion and gratitude.

“Kada tuig mag-ampo gyud ko ari, dili lang para sa akong pamilya, kundi para sa kaayohan sa tanan. Mao nay nakapadayon nako sa pagpaninda,” he says.

(Every year, I pray here, not just for my family, but also for the good of all. That is what helps me to continue selling my goods.)

So, the next time you pass by a headdress vendor during Sinulog, remember the story behind their vibrant creations. It’s not just about selling—it’s about keeping the spirit of the celebration alive and sharing the devotion that fuels this enduring tradition.

Caption: Danilo Rellanos, 48, a vendor from Bacolod poses along with his Sinulog headdress stall along General Maxilom Avenue on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Photo by Mark Bandolon

