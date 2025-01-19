cdn mobile

Timeless devotion: A Boholana’s way of gratitude to Sto. Niño

By: Shannah Rose Pardo - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | January 19,2025 - 07:34 AM

Timeless devotion: A Boholana's way of gratitude to Sto. Niño. A devotee holding an image of the Señor Sto. Niño joins the solemn foot procession on Saturday, January 18, which is part of the celebration of the 460th Fiesta Señor. | Jay Chan

A devotee holding an image of the Señor Sto. Niño joins the solemn foot procession on Saturday, January 18, which is part of the celebration of the 460th Fiesta Señor.

CEBU CITY, Philippines —  The Solemn Foot Procession is an event during the Sinulog celebration that draws in many devotees, who participate as the venerated icon of Señor Santo Niño is carried across the streets of Cebu City. 

This year alone, there were at least 1.4 million devotees who attended the procession. Some even came from their provinces just to attend the annual event.

One of these devotees is Maria Elena, a 57 year old devotee from Bohol.

Devotees carrying with them images of the Señor Sto. Niño brave the heat of the sun as they join the Solemn Foot Procession on Saturday, January 18.

Devotees carrying with them images of the Señor Sto. Niño brave the heat of the sun as they join the Solemn Foot Procession on Saturday, January 18. | Jay Baa

Maria has been attending the Solemn Foot Procession for at least 14 years, which should have been 15 if the [COVID-19] pandemic had not happened. Although there are many people at the busy port of Cebu at this time of the year, she makes the effort to come from Bohol to Cebu just to attend the procession.

“Mao nang giingon nga akong pagtuo, devotion jud na nako kay Santo Niño,” she said. 

(That is what my belief tells me, this is my devotion because of the Santo Niño.)

Maria explains that through attending the procession, she gives thanks to the Holy Child for the blessings she received from her faith. 

This gratitude includes the guidance she and her husband received from the Sto. Niño. She was referring to the time when her husband was hospitalized and they needed financial support then. The Boholana devotee expressed that praying for his guidance led to prayers answered, when they received the support they needed. 

Showing their devotion and sacrifice to the Señor Sto. Niño, devotees endure the heat as they join the Solemn Foot Procession on Saturday, January 19.

Showing their devotion and sacrifice to the Señor Sto. Niño, devotees endure the heat as they join the Solemn Foot Procession on Saturday, January 19. | Shanna Rose Pardo

“Pasalamat sa tanan grasya nga iyang gihatag sa matag tuig ug sa umaabot pa nga katuigan. Maubanan ta niya kanunay,” she added. 

(I thanked him for all the graces that he has given us every year and in the coming years. That he would be with us always.)

The 57-year-old devotee also said that when showing her devotion to the Sto. Niño, she was accompanied by her family.

“Mag-uban jud mi sa akoang mga anak…sa gagmay pa, mag-guroy jud ko nila,” she said.

(My children would accompany us…even when they were small, we would bring them with us.)

