No classes in Cebu City on Jan. 20 after Sinulog Festival 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There will be no classes in all levels in Cebu City this Monday, January 20, 2025, to give performers of the Sinulog Festival 2025 a break.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia made this announcement during the ceremonial opening of the Sinulog Festival 2025 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 19.

The cancellation of classes also covered private schools.

This year’s Sinulog returned to its original venue at CCSC.

Over 130 participants including performing contingents, floats, puppeteers and higantes joining the festivities.

Last year, the Sinulog Festival was held at the South Road Properties.

