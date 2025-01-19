What it’s like to perform for Sinulog: More than a dance, it’s a prayer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Considered as the grandest and largest festival in the Philippines, Sinulog is sensory overload.

On one hand, it’s a visual treat, with performers dressed in colorful costumes, and gigantic, eye-popping props. Then there’s the loud brassy notes from the trumpets and the beat of the drums.

And to top it all off, a show-stopping choreography that blends the iconic ‘one step forward, two steps backward’ with a compelling storyline.

The Sinulog’s Ritual Showdown, the highlight of every Sinulog Festival competition, would often last no more than 10 minutes.

But such a grand performance actually takes months to prepare, millions of pesos in production and dozens of people — all as thanksgiving to the Señor Sto. Niño.

In this special feature, CDN Digital takes its readers a peek behind the curtain on how Sinulog contingents gear up for their D-day.

Conceptualization

Like any medium of art, every Sinulog performance often starts as a concept where choreographers, writers and other creatives gather to brainstorm.

In the case of Lapu-Lapu City, it took them less than 30 minutes in coming up with a storyline that would showcase what they wanted.

A total of 45 contingents, including guest performers, will be competing for this year’s Sinulog.

For this year’s showdown, Neil Tan, Lapu-Lapu City contingent’s choreographer, shared that they would continue to showcase the best thing about their historic city – where Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who gave the Señor Sto. Niño image to Hara Humamay (later baptized as Queen Juana), got defeated by its chieftain, Lapulapu.

“It’s about Lapu-Lapu City like the thing that we’re really most proud of. In the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo in 2024, we had the airport theme because we take pride of our airport (the Mactan Cebu International Airport),” Neill explained.

Screening

As soon as conceptualization is done and approved, auditions begin immediately.

For Lapu-Lapu City, they conducted three rounds of screenings, with the most difficult part being having to trim down the number of auditionees from 600 to 120.

“Daghan gyud kaayo sila (They were many) so we have to tell them nga we only need this number of people. But we also needed backup so others, gihimo namo sila as reserve (we made them as reserves),” Neil said.

Training, Rehearsals

Then came the most awaited part — the intense rehearsals.

Dancers like Kim Auxtero, who resides in Brgy. Punta Engaño, had to start preparing by mid-afternoon so he can catch a coach or bus that transports everyone from their house to their venue of practice.

“The service drives around Lapu-Lapu City to fetch everyone so we’re told to wait by the highway around 5 p.m.,” Kim explained.

The performers from Lapu-Lapu City began practicing in December. Since then, Kim and the rest of the team pour blood, sweat and tears from 7 p.m. up to 11 p.m.

In some cases, practice sessions may extend up to 1 a.m. to ensure everyone’s on the same page.

Rehearsals are some of the most grueling parts before contingents take the stage at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on the Festival Day, said Neil.

“But we have to train them early on so they will know what it’s like on the competition day itself, that we need to give our best,” he added.

According to the Neil, they also needed a schedule that does not interrupt the studies or employment of performers, considering that most of them were students and young adults like Kim.

“Their education is still the priority,” he added.

During the first weeks of their practice, the contingent from Lapu-Lapu City had to hop between barangay-owned or school-owned city gyms.

“There was no constant venue because some of the gyms were being used for Christmas Parties since it was December, and other events,” Neil said.

Challenges

Aside from logistical challenges, Sinulog contingents face other obstacles, the most pressing one would be the unpredictable weather.

Especially when it rains, not only do they need to find shelter for the performers but also to find immediate shelter for their props – which took them weeks and even months to make by hand.

“The rains are really a big challenge for us… Especially during the last week of December, if you remember, there were downpours nearly everyday,” Neil said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

This is why, before they start practicing, organizers usually hold Novena Masses to say thanks to the Señor Sto. Niño and to pray for fair weather.

Sinulog as prayer dance

Historical accounts pointed to the Sinulog as a prayer dance in honor of the Holy Child, with influences from Cebu’s pre-colonial times.

The practice of the Sinulog as an offering survived centuries, thanks to candle vendors and Estelita ‘Nang Titang’, who earned the nickname ‘Keeper of the Sinug’.

Even in today’s modern times, members of the younger generation continue to view Sinulog as an offering and a prayer like Kim.

The 21-year-old had been joining in Sinulog Festivals for more than five years already. His motivation: to say thanks to the Sto. Niño and offer his prayers.

“Halad gyud para kang Señor Sto. Niño,” she said.

This year, she offered her dance to the Holy Child in the hopes that her parents would reconcile.

Leading a troop of over 100 people to compete in one of the grandest and largest festival in the Philippines is by means not an easy feat.

But like Kim, Neil said every ounce of effort poured into their practices and rehearsals, is for the Señor. Sto. Niño.

“Everything we do, it is for our beloved Sto. Niño,” he said.

