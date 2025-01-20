Rare greater white-fronted goose spotted in Ilocos Norte park

PAOAY, Ilocos Norte – The greater white-fronted goose, a rare bird species, was spotted for the first time at Paoay Lake National Park this week, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Rhoel Marcelo, ecosystem management specialist at DENR-Ilocos Norte, confirmed the sighting during the agency’s annual bird census.

The sighting was documented by Cecil Morella, a member of the Wild Bird Club of the Philippines.

“The greater white-fronted goose is a rare species and a first record at the Paoay Lake National Park,” Marcelo said as he shared its photo taken by Morella.

Previously, the species has been spotted in Batanes province, Candaba in Pampanga and Canarem, Tarlac.

Studies indicate that greater white-fronted geese breed in tundra regions and frequent wetlands, lakes, and fields during migration.

Marcelo also noted an increase in bird species at the lake, with 3,972 birds recorded in January 2025 compared to 2,202 in 2024, spanning 22 species. Regular visitors include the Little Grebe, Great Egret, Philippine Duck, and Common Kingfisher.

In time for the annual bird migration season when the influx of migratory birds is expected, the Biodiversity Management Bureau of the DENR is calling on the public to help protect these birds.

Hunting of wildlife including birds is illegal and is punishable under the provisions of Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The public is also urged to avoid handling wild birds, particularly dead ones, to prevent the spread of avian influenza. (PNA)

