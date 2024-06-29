Philippine Eagle pair released in Leyte forests

BURAUEN, LEYTE — Conservationists made history by releasing a pair of Philippine eagles in an effort to repopulate the forests of Leyte province.

Witnessed by Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, the eagles, “Uswag” (male) and “Carlito” (female), were set free in Barangay Kagbana, near the Marabong watershed forest.

First to be released to the wild was Carlito, a 6-year-old juvenile raptor. When the eye hood was taken, she was a bit disoriented and distracted by the people around her, strongly perching on the releasing platform. Outbalanced for a few seconds, she stared at the crowd around the platform and flew seconds later.

Carlito landed on a coconut tree, paused, and started preening. She stayed on the tree for 30 minutes before soaring toward the mountains.

Three-year-old Uswag was released around 12:07 p.m. and flew straight to the trees in front of him. He was perched there for over an hour before soaring away.

Dr. Jayson Ibañez, Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) director for operations, said they were expecting Uswag and Carlito to pioneer the repopulation of raptors in Leyte. Eagles were last seen here in 2013, just before the devastation wrought by Supertyphoon “Yolanda.”

Uswag and Carlito were brought from the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City on June 11, some 600 kilometers from here, and transported via a Philippine Air Force plane. Both underwent rehabilitation in the Davao facility following their respective rescue — Uswag in December 2023 and Carlito in 2022.

It was the first experience in the country of translocating raptors and reintroducing them into another habitat.

From June 11 until their release, Uswag and Carlito underwent acclimatization, placed inside separate cages in a hack site here, and survived by being fed live rabbits.

At 5 a.m. on Friday, Dr. Bayani Vandenbroeck, PEF volunteer veterinarian, performed a thorough health exam of the two eagles.

Biologists Rowell Taraya, Dominic Tadena, and Julia Lynne Allong fitted each eagle with a miniature solar-powered transmitter to track their movement.

“There’s a lot of adrenaline and excitement, although at the same time there’s a sense of anxiety because now that they are in the wild, we no longer have control over their fate, the circumstances they will face,” said Ibañez.

“We are hoping [that] once they are sexually mature, they will find each other,” he added.

