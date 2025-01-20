Casama, 2 other Filipino boxers suffer defeats in Japan on the same fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a disappointing turn of events, three Filipino boxers lost on the same fight card in Japan on January 18 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Michael Casama, Lorenz Dumam-ag, and Alvin Camique all suffered decisive defeats at the hands of Japanese opponents, making it one of the most disappointing nights for Filipino boxers in recent memory.

Casama, 24, from North Cotabato, faltered in his bid to win the WBO Asia Pacific featherweight title against reigning champion Kenji Fujita.

Casama was overwhelmed by Fujita’s relentless combinations. After absorbing severe punishment, he opted to quit on his stool during the break after the 10th round, resulting in a stoppage.

This marked Casama’s third fight in Japan, but unlike his dominant performance in his previous outing in Tokyo—where he knocked out Kota Kaneko in the first round—he was no match for Fujita.

The Japanese fighter, 31, improved his undefeated record to 8-0, with four knockouts. Casama’s record now stands at 10-3-1, with 10 knockouts. Fujita was leading the bout by wide margins, with all three judges scoring him ahead 90-81 at the time of the stoppage.

Meanwhile, Lorenz Dumam-ag experienced his first professional loss. The flyweight contender was defeated by Jukiya Iimura in a contest for the vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight title.

Iimura won via unanimous decision, with two judges scoring the bout 116-112 and one judge seeing it 117-111 in his favor. Iimura, now 8-1 with two knockouts, handed Dumam-ag his first defeat in 12 fights, dropping his record to 10-1-1.

Dumam-ag gained fame last May with a spectacular knockout victory over Ramil Macado Jr. in Mandaue City, but his undefeated streak came to an end in Tokyo.

Lastly, Alvin Camique, with a record of 9-4 (4 KOs), suffered a unanimous decision loss to rookie Sento Ito (3-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-round showdown.

The judges scored the bout 72-80, 72-80, and 73-79, giving Ito his third career victory.

