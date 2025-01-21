Central Visayas: P169.4-M agri projects eyed for 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated P169.4 million for infrastructure and machinery projects in Central Visayas this year, benefiting various farmer groups across the region.

Edna Yu, chief of the Regional Agricultural Engineering Division of DA-7, said the funds would bankroll 155 agricultural projects aimed at boosting productivity through technology and mechanization.

Her division will oversee the implementation of initiatives such as irrigation systems and the distribution of farm equipment in the region or in Central Visayas.

Yu encouraged farmer-beneficiaries to maintain and maximize the provided resources, emphasizing the importance of collective support and dedication to farming.

“The government invests millions to support farmers; they should approach farming with passion and responsibility,” she said.

In 2024, DA-7 implemented 27 projects valued at P54.4 million, alongside 44 infrastructure projects costing P66.7 million.

The agency also facilitated 153 machinery and equipment projects amounting to P92.7 million. (PNA)

