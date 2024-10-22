Central Visayas’ most wanted killed in shootout in Argao, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The most wanted criminal in Central Visayas, whom authorities suspected to be a ringleader behind the recent robberies in Cebu, died in a shootout with police in Argao town in southern Cebu on Tuesday, October 22.

Police in Argao confirmed the death of a certain Roel Gomez, alias Santino, after he allegedly tried to escape arresting officers by engaging them in a gunfight at Tuesday dawn.

The incident occurred when intelligence operatives from the Argao Police Station and other police units attempted to serve multiple warrants of arrest against Gomez.

Police Major Janus Giangan, chief of the Argao Police Station, said their intelligence unit tracked down Gomez in Sitio Magkabayo, Brgy. Capio-an.

The suspect, who is a resident of Brgy. Colawin, also in Argao, faced numerous charges, including illegal discharge of firearms, multiple counts of murder, robbery with homicide, and illegal drugs.

He was also believed to be one of the leaders behind the series of robberies in Cebu recently.

The warrants were issued by various courts and judges, including Judges Leonardo Carreon, Francis Rainier Navarrese, Bernarditto M. Malabago, and May Faith Trumata-Rebotiaco.

How it happened

Upon arrival at the residence of Helen Davin, where Gomez was reportedly hiding, the fugitive noticed the approaching officers and opened fire, damaging a jalousie window.

The police returned fire, leading to an armed confrontation.

Gomez was hit during the exchange and subsequently was wounded.

His cohort, identified as JR Loquinario Davin, 29, was also arrested during the confrontation.

Davin was found in possession of a .45 caliber pistol loaded with four live rounds.

Gomez was immediately transported to a nearby public hospital but was declared dead on arrival by physicians.

Argao is a first-class municipality located approximately 71 kilometers south of Cebu City.

