Extension for Cebu City business permit renewal: What you need to know

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Business owners in Cebu City can now be worry-free as the City Council approved the extension of the deadline for the renewal of business permits and licenses until January 31, 2025.

This means business owners have additional time to comply without incurring penalties or surcharges.

Initially set for January 20, 2025, the renewal deadline was extended following requests from business owners who needed more time to complete the process.

The extension was formalized through a resolution authored by Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Finance.

Under the Local Government Code of 1991, local governments can extend the payment period for taxes, fees, and charges for up to six months if justified.

Avoiding penalties and surcharges

Business owners who meet the new deadline will avoid the usual 25 percent surcharge and 2 percent monthly interest imposed on late payments.

However, those who fail to renew by January 31, 2025, will be subject to these charges, as mandated by law.

Option 1: Online Renewal

Renew your business permit through the Cebu City Government’s online portal:

[https://www.cebucity.gov.ph](https://www.cebucity.gov.ph).

Option 2: In-Person Renewal

Visit the following satellite offices:

– SM Seaside City Cebu (South District)

– Robinsons Galleria Cebu (North District)

Requirements for business permit renewal

1. Filled-Out Application Form

– Forms can be downloaded from the Cebu City Government website.

2. Financial Documents (for renewals):

– Sales Journal

– Certificate of Gross (for mall tenants)

– Annual Income Tax Return

– Comparative Financial Statement for the preceding year

3. Old Business Permit

4. Barangay Clearance with Official Receipt

5. Real Property Tax Clearance (if owned)

6. Contract of Lease (if renting)

New business permit applications

For new businesses, applicants must:

1. Submit a completed, notarized application form.

2. Provide documents such as DTI or SEC registration and articles of incorporation.

3. Obtain all necessary clearances, including:

– Sanitary Permit

– Fire Safety Inspection Certificate

– CCENRO Certificate

4. Pay the required taxes and fees.

Renewal applications filed after the deadline will incur penalties and surcharges. Moreover, inspections may be conducted for new businesses, delaying the issuance of permits if requirements are incomplete. /clorenciana

