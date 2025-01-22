Jimmy Paypa guns for a bounce-back win in Thailand this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two months after his defeat, Jimmy Paypa aims to reignite his boxing career by facing Thai Chinathip Thawiphun on January 25 in Bangkok, Thailand, for the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) welterweight title.

Paypa’s most recent outing ended in a unanimous decision loss to Iranian Mahdi Sarbaz for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental super lightweight title on October 31.

The setback halted Paypa’s momentum following his impressive technical knockout (TKO) victory against Campee Phayom earlier in 2024, which earned him the ABF Silver welterweight title.

READ:

Paypa’s return to the ring after a seven-year hiatus was nothing short of remarkable, capped by his knockout win over Phayom. The triumph marked a rebirth in his career and inspired him to claim a new moniker “Phoenix,” replacing his former nickname “Popeye.”

However, Sarbaz dampened Paypa’s comeback aspirations. Undeterred by the loss, Paypa is determined to write a new chapter in his career as he takes on Thawiphun.

On paper, the 31-year-old Jimmy Paypa, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout, boasts a record of 20 wins with eight knockouts, seven losses, and one draw.

His resume compares favorably to Thawiphun’s 4-17-1 slate. Thawiphun has struggled mightily, enduring an 11-fight losing streak since 2022.

Thawiphun’s most recent bout, however, was a closely contested affair. He lost to Indian Mohammed Rashid by majority decision on January 11 in Pattaya, Thailand, during a six-round encounter.

Jimmy Paypa will be the sole Filipino fighter on the fight card organized by Highland Boxing Team under Filipino promoter and matchmaker Brico Santig. A win will definitely put him back on track for a possible title challenge.

