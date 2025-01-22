Over ₱56M aid reaches thousands of Oponganons in 2024

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— Over ₱56 million in assistance was distributed by the Office of Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan in 2024 through the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) and the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) programs.

The congresswoman allocated ₱42.1 million for the AKAP program from May to December 2024.

Of this amount, ₱179,000 was allocated for funeral assistance, ₱1.4 million for cash relief, ₱38.4 million for food assistance, and ₱2 million for medical aid.

More than 18,000 Oponganons benefitted from the AKAP program.

AKAP is a government initiative designed to assist the near-poor segment of the population, addressing the economic challenges faced by Filipinos earning minimum wage. The program was implemented in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Meanwhile, for the AICS program, Congresswoman Chan allocated a total of ₱14.2 million from January to December 2024.

Of this amount, ₱1.3 million was allocated for burial assistance, ₱1.2 million for cash relief, ₱20,000 for educational assistance, ₱3.6 million for food assistance, ₱8 million for medical assistance, and ₱6,000 for transportation assistance.

A total of 3,258 Oponganons benefitted from the AICS program implemented by the congresswoman.

Chan expressed her gratitude to the DSWD and local partners for their dedication. She emphasized that these programs are vital in ensuring the social welfare and stability of the Oponganons.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP