20 criminals, disguised as tourists, nabbed amid Sinulog festivities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No less than 20 criminals – most of whom blended with the huge volume of local tourists celebrating the Sinulog – were arrested for the whole duration of the festivities in Cebu City, police said.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Wednesday, January 22 revealed they apprehended a total of 20 individuals for various crimes during Sinulog-related events.

All of them allegedly planned and had managed to pickpocket valuables from unsuspecting partygoers and spectators, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The first arrest happened last January 9, and it involved a group of 16 people in a pension house that ultimately led to a foiled robbery plan.

Initially, police responded to complaints from concerned citizens that several individuals were engaged in illegal gambling activities inside the establishment.

But later on, authorities discovered that the group, who travelled all the way from Quezon City in Metro Manila, intended to pickpocket and steal during the Sinulog Festival last January 19, said Macatangay.

During the festival day itself, police apprehended four more individuals accused of stealing valuables from unsuspecting spectators.

They were promptly arrested with the help of tracker teams deployed along the parade route.

The victims, however, opted not to press charges as their only concern was getting their stolen belongings back.

In total, CCPO recorded only five crimes – four theft cases and one physical injury – committed during the culmination day of the Sinulog Festival on January 19.

In the previous year, there were seven crimes recorded in the same time period.

Macatangay pointed to the successful arrests as proof that their anti-criminality plan for Sinulog had been effective.

She also disclosed that their active pursuit of intelligence gathering and monitoring of criminal elements was a contributing factor to the maintenance of peace and order during Sinulog 2025.

“We also would like to give credit as well to the members of the security officers, manager, and supervisors of tue accomodation industry here in Cebu which we have organized to be part of the intelligence monitoring during the duration of Sinulog festivities,” added Macatangay.

This year’s celebration of Sinulog Festival in Cebu City was generally peaceful and orderly, according to authorities. /mme

