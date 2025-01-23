Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts Leyte, shaking felt in Cebu

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimeda Reporter- CDN Digital | January 23,2025 - 08:17 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook San Francisco town in Southern Leyte early morning on Thursday, January 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded it at 7:39 a.m.

Intensity V was in Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte; intensity IV was recorded in Hinunangan and Maasin, Southern Leyte; and intensity III was recorded in Palo, Dulag, Ormoc City, and Carigara, Leyte.

And just six minutes later at 7:45 a.m., a magnitude 2.5 hit the municipality of Tomas Oppus, still in Southern Leyte, based on Phivolcs’ 8 a.m. bulletin.

READ: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes Leyte, felt in Cebu

Moreover, several parts of Cebu also experienced the shaking.

Reported intensities:

Intensity VI – San Francisco, Southern Leyte

Intensity V – Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Libagon, Liloan, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan, San Juan, and San Ricardo, Southern Leyte

Intensity IV – Abuyog, Bato, City of Baybay, Hilongos, Hindang, and Inopacan, Leyte; Bontoc, Limasawa, City of Maasin, Macrohon, Malitbog, Saint Bernard, Silago, Sogod, and Tomas Oppus, Southern Leyte

Intensity III – Cebu City; Alangalang, Albuera, Barugo, Burauen, Carigara, Dagami, Dulag, Jaro, Javier, Julita, Kananga, Macarthur, Mahaplag, Mayorga, Merida, Palo, Santa Fe, Tanauan, and Tolosa, Leyte; City of Surigao, Surigao Del Norte

Intensity II – Babatngon, Isabel, and Palompon, Leyte; City of Cagayan De Oro

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity V – Hinundayan, Padre Burgos, and San Juan, Southern Leyte

Intensity IV – Hinunangan, City of Maasin, and Sogod, Southern Leyte; City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte

Intensity IV – Hinunangan, City of Maasin, and Sogod, Southern Leyte; City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte Intensity III – Carigara, Dulag, Kananga, and Palo, Leyte; Ormoc City; City of Cagayan De Oro

Intensity II – City of Roxas, Capiz; City of Bogo, Cebu; Leyte,Leyte; Gandara, Samar; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I – San Francisco, Cebu; Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Mambajao, Camiguin

Magnitude describes the strength of an earthquake at its focus or center. Phivolcs said that magnitude is “proportional to the energy released by an earthquake at the focus.”

Meanwhile, intensity indicates the strength that is perceived and experienced by individuals. In the Philippines, Phivolcs is the agency responsible for assessing the intensity of earthquakes.

Intensities are categorized using Roman numerals, with the higher numerals indicating proximity to the earthquake’s center. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP