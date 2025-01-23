Sinulog Cup basketball: Salarda fuels Welec X AMC in win vs. UC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kent Ivo Salarda delivered a sizzling 21-point performance to propel Welec X AMC past the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 68-62, in the Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night, January 22, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Salarda, a former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Finals MVP with the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, spearheaded Welec X AMC’s push to their second win in the tournament, outlasting a determined UC squad.

The Bukidnon native posted an efficient 7-of-12 shooting clip (53%) and was just one rebound shy of a double-double, adding nine boards, three assists, and a block to his stat line.

Reigning Cesafi Finals MVP Raul Gentallan, also from the UV Green Lancers, contributed 10 points, one rebound, three assists, and two steals in a solid supporting role.

For the Webmasters, forward Luther Leonard led the charge with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Regie Dajab, in his return, added 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block, while Danie Boy Lapiz chipped in 10 points. Despite their efforts, UC suffered their first loss in two games.

The game was a nail-biter, marked by 16 lead changes and nine deadlocks. UC held a slim 34-28 advantage at halftime, setting the stage for a second-half showdown.

The second half was nothing short of back-and-forth battle that resulted into multiple lead changes all the way to the final period’s dying minutes.

With just over two minutes left, Jepherson Nonol’s clutch triple tied the game at 59-all.

Welec X AMC quickly countered through UV veteran PJ Taliman, who scored on a crucial layup. Dajab responded with a three-pointer from the wing, giving UC a 62-61 edge.

However, UC’s penalty situation proved costly. Salarda tied the game at 62-all after splitting his free throws, and Ivan Alsola gave Welec a 64-62 lead with another trip to the charity stripe in the final minute.

Salarda then sealed the deal with a decisive layup, while drawing a foul to extend the lead to 67-62. Froilan Mangubat added the finishing touch, splitting his free throws for the final score.

In tonight’s resumption of Sinulog Cup basketball, Welec X AMC will face RKF Iloilo at 7:30 PM, while the UC Webmasters aim to bounce back from their previous loss against Team Frasco Liloan at 6 PM.

