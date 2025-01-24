Sinulog Cup Basketball: RKF Iloilo stays perfect with win over Welec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — RKF Iloilo secured a hard-fought 73-63 victory over Welec X AMC to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament on Thursday night, January 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Iloilo-based commercial squad improved to a 2-0 win-loss record, tightening their grip on the top spot as the only undefeated team in the tournament organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

Former Adamson University standout Cedrick Manzano led RKF with an impressive double-double, tallying 16 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and one assist in this highly-physical showdown.

The efficient big man shot 50% from the field in 28 minutes of action. John Rey Sumido chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Manzano’s dominance accounted for almost half of RKF’s points in the paint, outscoring Welec 36-24 in that area.

Manzano’s stellar night was briefly interrupted when he injured his right shoulder early in the fourth quarter. Despite the setback, he returned to the game and made key contributions during RKF’s decisive scoring run.

RKF entered the final quarter with a slim 54-51 lead but quickly extended their advantage to 61-53, capitalizing on Welec’s defensive lapses.

Welec mounted a spirited comeback behind NCAA standout Gabriel Cometa, who nailed back-to-back triples to cut the deficit to five, 49-54. Cometa continued to lead the charge, trimming the lead to just three, 54-51, midway through the fourth quarter.

However, RKF responded with a crucial 8-0 run, powered by Manzano, Sumido, and Jay Pee Belencion, to put the game out of reach.

Cometa shone brightly for Welec, finishing with a game-high 24 points along with seven rebounds and three assists.

The former University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer was the lone double-digit scorer for his team in his tournament debut. He was joined by current UV Green Lancers Raul Gentallan, Kent Ivo Salarda, Ivan Alsola, and PJ Taliman.

RKF Iloilo aims to sweep the elimination round when they face the winless Team Frasco Liloan at 7:30 PM tonight. Meanwhile, Welec X AMC will look to bounce back against the Cebu City Selection in a must-win game at 6 PM.

