Driver moonlighting as drug pusher, nabbed in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A company driver, who was allegedly moonlighting as an illegal drugs peddler, was nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sta. Lucia in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday evening, January 24.

Law enforcers apprehended the subject of the operation, who was identified as alias “Dindo,” at around 9:38 p.m. on Friday.

Dindo, 36, works as an on-call company driver, according to a report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

READ: Cebu City drug busts: 2 HVIs yield P807,400 ‘shabu’

Lea Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the suspect was arrested for a similar offense in 2019. He was placed on probation in 2021 and was released from detention.

However, instead of changing his ways, Dindo allegedly returned to peddling illegal drugs and was able to dispose more than 100 grams of shabu per week prior to his arrest.

READ: Hero dog ‘Bayani’ uncovers P170M drugs at Cebu City port

PDEA-7 revealed that the suspect’s name appears on the PDEA-PNP regional target list of drug personalities.

Prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation on Friday, authorities conducted a case buildup against him for one month.

Confiscated during the operation was one pack of suspected shabu weighing around 25 grams with an estimated to cost at least P170,000.

READ: Cebu City drug bust: Jeepney driver caught with P6.8M shabu

As of this writing, Dindo remains at the custody of PDEA-7 while his arresting officers prepare for the filing of a complaint for the sales of illegal drugs against him.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP