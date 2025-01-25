Shigeoka trains in PH ahead of March rematch with Jerusalem

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight champion Yudai Shigeoka of Japan is in the Philippines training for his much-awaited rematch against his tormentor and current world champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem in March.

Shigeoka, accompanied by his trainer Seiji Shinoda, has been training at the Elorde Boxing Gym in Manila, as seen in numerous photos circulating on social media.

The Japanese star sparred with Filipino knockout artist Miel Fajardo and joined him in long runs as part of his conditioning.

Shigeoka (9W-1L, 5KOs) also shared a meal with promoter and boxing patron Cucuy Elorde.

Interestingly, Shigeoka’s decision to train in the Philippines has raised questions, given Japan’s superior training facilities and equipment.

While his reasons remain unclear, this move could be a message for Jerusalem (23W-3L, 12KOs), that he intends to reclaim the WBC world title he lost in March 2024.

REMATCH

Shigeoka’s rematch against Jerusalem comes nearly a year after their electrifying bout in Nagoya, Japan, where Jerusalem stunned the Japanese boxing scene with a split-decision victory.

The Filipino champion knocked Shigeoka down twice, leading to questions about the judges’ close scorecards despite the clear knockdowns.

Now the mandatory challenger, Shigeoka is expected to give his all in the rematch, though the exact date and venue have yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Jerusalem has been hard at work since his successful title defense in September against Mexican contender Luis Castillo.

After starting his training in his hometown of Bukidnon, Jerusalem is now intensifying his preparations at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa, Cebu City.

