Kanlaon Volcano emits ashes 3 times on Jan. 25

By: Dianne Sampang - Inquirer.net | January 25,2025 - 04:23 PM

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS. Kanlaon Volcano emits a dark plume about 1.2 kilometers high on Monday (Dec. 23, 2024). The Task Force Kanlaon has called for immediate mandatory evacuations within the six-kilometer extended danger zone. (Screengrab from video courtesy of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office)

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS. Kanlaon Volcano emits a dark plume about 1.2 kilometers high on Dec. 23, 2024. The Task Force Kanlaon has called for immediate mandatory evacuations within the six-kilometer extended danger zone.

MANILA, Philippines — Three ash emissions were observed from the crater of Kanlaon Volcano on Saturday morning, generating plumes that drifted to the west and southwest, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The ash events occurred at the following times: 7:20 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., 8:05 a.m. to 8:14 a.m., and 10:48 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

“These events generated grayish plumes that rose from 200-850 meters above the summit crater before drifting west and southwest,” Phivolcs said in its Facebook advisory.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs’ Saturday monitoring reported two ash emissions from the volcano on Friday: one from 7:01 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., and another from 11:28 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. Saturday.

The volcano released 3,028 tons of sulfur dioxide on Friday, with plumes reaching 200 meters tall.

The volcano, located between Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental, remains under Alert Level 3, indicating a magmatic unrest.

It erupted last December 9, producing a voluminous plume that rapidly rose to 3,000 meters above the vent and drifted west-southwest. It prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents from Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental.

Phivolcs reiterated that flying aircraft close to the volcano is still prohibited and warned of possible hazards such as sudden explosive eruption, lava flow, ash fall, rockfall, lahar during heavy rains, and pyroclastic flow.

