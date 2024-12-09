Mt. Kanlaon erupts
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mt. Kanlaon, one of the country’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Monday, December 9, 2024.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the eruption began at 3:03 p.m. and resulted in a three-kilometer high plume, with pyroclastic density currents descending from the slopes.
Phivolcs has also elevated the Alert Level from Level 2 to Level 3, meaning Kanlaon is also experiencing magmatic eruption.
Moreover, Phivolcs has advised all local government units located within six-kilometer-radius to evacuate nearby residents.
This is the second eruption of Kanlaon this year. The last time was in June when the volcano had phreatic or steam-driven eruption.
