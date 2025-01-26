Kanlaon Volcano logs 14 ash emissions, 35 volcanic earthquakes

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island recorded 14 ash emission events recorded in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Sunday.

According to Phivolcs’ latest 24-hour monitoring report, the ash emissions lasted between two and 65 minutes.

The volcano also registered 35 volcanic earthquakes, including 11 volcanic tremors lasting from four to 38 minutes.

During the same period, Kanlaon released 2,659.8 tons of sulfur dioxide and generated a voluminous 900-meter-high plume, which drifted west and southwest.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 3, signifying intensified or magmatic unrest.

Phivolcs has reiterated that flying any aircraft near the volcano is strictly prohibited.

The agency also warned the public of potential hazards, including —

Sudden explosive eruptions

Lava flows or effusions

Ashfall

Pyroclastic density currents

Rockfalls

Lahars during heavy rainfall

Residents and local authorities are advised to remain vigilant and follow updates from Phivolcs.

