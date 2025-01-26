RKF Iloilo, Welec X AMC to clash in Sinulog Cup finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—RKF Iloilo and Welec X AMC will face off in the highly anticipated finals of the Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

RKF Iloilo secured their spot in the championship by completing a flawless 4-0 sweep in the elimination round on Saturday, with a hard-fought 82-75 victory over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters. Welec X AMC earned second place with a 3-1 record to set up the finals showdown.

Cedrick Ablaza spearheaded RKF Iloilo’s triumph with a commanding double-double, tallying 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He had ample support from his teammates, including Cedrick Manzano, who showcased his dominance in the paint with 16 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and two assists. John Rey Sumido and MJ Dela Virgen also contributed 10 points each in the victory.

UC WEBMASTERS

On the UC Webmasters’ side, Ricofer Sordilla stood out with a team-high 20 points, while Regie Dajab and Charles Libatog chipped in 19 and 17 points, respectively.

UC will now shift their focus to the battle for third place against the Cebu City Selection, scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

RKF Iloilo built an early 14-point advantage, only to see UC mount a spirited comeback. A 10-0 UC run narrowed the gap to a single point, 53-52, in the second half.

However, RKF’s experience and composure proved too much for the younger Cesafi runners-up to overcome.

In their previous encounter last January 25, RKF Iloilo defeated Welec X AMC 73-63, giving them an edge heading into the finals.

Meanwhile, in the day’s other game, the undermanned Cebu City Selection outlasted Team Frasco Liloan, 116-108, in a non-bearing contest.

Several Cebu City players were absent due to commitments in the Mayor Raymond Alvin N. Garcia Basketball Invitational at the Cebu City Sports Institute on the same day.

Jeff Michael Gudes delivered an explosive 34-point performance for Cebu City, adding six assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Paulo Desamparado led Liloan’s charge with 23 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

