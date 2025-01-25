Sinulog Cup 2025: RKF, Welec clinch crucial wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — RKF Iloilo and Welec X AMC secured pivotal victories in contrasting styles on Friday night, January 24, in the ongoing Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

RKF Iloilo steamrolled Team Frasco Liloan, 107-79, while Welec X AMC eked out a nail-biting 79-77 win against the Cebu City Selection in a thrilling encounter.

The visiting Ilonggos showcased a balanced offense with four players scoring in double figures.

Joshua Maquiling led the charge with an impressive double-double of 10 points, 12 rebounds, one block, one steal, and one assist.

Big man Cedrick Manzano contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a block, while Wilmer Dalumpines and Marvin Cuerbo added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Edwil Pilapil Jr. stood out for Team Frasco Liloan, finishing with a game-high 18 points.

Teammates Jefferson Anglud and Aaron Barzanalina chipped in 10 points each, but their efforts fell short as RKF’s dominance in the paint (76-30) and efficiency off turnovers (26-10) proved insurmountable.

RKF’s bench also played a crucial role, outscoring their counterparts 73-45.

Team Frasco Liloan aims to salvage a win in their final elimination round game of the Sinulog Cup 2025 against the Cebu City Selection tonight at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Welec X AMC overcame a determined Cebu City Selection team, thanks to the stellar debut of Reinhard Jumamoy from the National University (NU) Bulldogs.

Jumamoy delivered 17 points, seven assists, two rebounds, and one steal to lead Welec to victory. Raul Gentallan and Gabriel Cometa added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Cebu City’s Shane Menina led his team’s offense with a game-high 20 points, alongside four assists, four steals, and three rebounds.

Supporting him were Dennis Mark Dela Cerna with 13 points, Zaionyl Rosano with 11, and Karl Hyden Cabulao, who posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The tightly contested match featured six lead changes and two deadlocks, but Welec held their composure to seal the win and keep their tournament hopes alive.

RKF Iloilo, now undefeated, looks to sweep the elimination round of the Sinulog Cup 2025 when they face the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters at 6 PM tonight.

A win would guarantee RKF a finals berth, though UC could force a three-way tie with a victory. However, RKF’s superior points quotient makes them the strong favorite to secure the finals spot.

