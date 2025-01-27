Cebu City honors PDEA-7, hero dog Bayani for P170M drug seizure

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 27,2025 - 11:23 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government has commended the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Monday, after they successfully confiscated P170 million worth of suspected illegal drugs.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia also rewarded some PDEA-7 personnel, headed by PDEA-7 Director Alex Tablate, during a courtesy call after the flag-raising ceremony on the same day.

The City Government also recognized Bayani, the K-9 dog who was instrumental in the confiscation of the suspected illegal drugs from a mother and son at Pier 4 in Cebu City last Jan. 23.

The suspects were stopped and detained after they reportedly avoided the inspection at the port.

During the inspection, hero dog Bayani successfully detected suspicious items inside a big brown carton box placed inside the vehicle.

In an interview that followed, Garcia said that the reward he has given to PDEA-7 was a form of “encouragement” for them to continue their operations.

“As I’ve said, this is one of the largest hauls of illegal drugs in recent times. Mao na pasalamat ko nila, I commend them, they still have and they will always get the support coming from the City Government,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that the outcome of the operation was a sign that Cebu “is an entry point to other areas in the Visayas.”

“Kay dako-dako man to (nga amount). So we really don’t know, padung to diri or Visayas or Mindanao to, wa ta kahibaw,” he said.

Moreover, Garcia also believes that PDEA-7 “stepped up their game” noting that the results have aligned to his vision to increase police visibility and fight against illegal drugs in the city.

Personnel from the Naval Forces Central, PRO-7 Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, PNP Drug Enforcement Group, PNP Maritime Group, Philippine Coast Guard, Cebu Port Authority Police, Bureau of Customs, and Mabolo Police Station, were also present during the operation last Jan. 23.— with a report from Emmariel Ares

