CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 31-year-old man landed in jail after being accused of trespassing a house, and stealing jewelry from the homeowners in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City on Monday, January 27.

However, the pieces of jewelry, worth over P100,000, were not recovered as the suspect allegedly threw them somewhere while he tried to flee the area.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, residents from Sitio Sinulog in the same barangay turned over to Mabolo Police Station a man they accused of burglarizing a house in their community.

The suspect was identified as John Vidal, 31, from Cabantan Sto. Niño of the neighboring Brgy. Luz.

The complainant, Ken David Solis, was among those who escorted Vidal to the barangay then to the police station.

According to Solis, his mother suddenly woke up on Monday dawn by a loud noise in their house.

“Naa daw nagtikaw-tikaw,” he said.

When he was about to inspect the commotion, however, Solis said he spotted Vidal rummaging through something inside his room.

The victim confronted the suspect, who then attempted to escape. While fleeing, he reportedly threw away the pieces of jewelry he had taken.

Fortunately, residents in the area caught Vidal and immediately brought him to the barangay before proceeding to the police station.

Man arrested for stealing jewelry worth over P100K in Cebu City

As of this posting, authorities, along with the victims, continue to search for the stolen valuables.

Vidal is currently detained at the Mabolo Police Station pending the filing of charges. /clorenciana

