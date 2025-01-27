Easterlies, amihan to bring cloudy skies, rainshowers in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cloudy skies will likely prevail over Cebu during the last week of January this year due to the presence of two weather systems, the state weather bureau reported.

Cebu will experience partly cloud to cloudy skies, with chances of rain and thunderstorms from Monday, January 27 to Friday, January 31, the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) showed.

In addition, the cloudy weather is expected to start on Monday.

READ

Cebu weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy until Saturday

Sinulog 2025 weather: Cloudy skies and showers expected

Pagasa said the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, is currently affecting the entire Luzon.

In the Visayas, the eastern portion (Region 8) will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the presence of a shearline.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Visayas is currently affected either by the easterlies or extensions of the northeast monsoon.

“The rest of Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro and will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Easterlies/Northeast Monsoon,” Pagasa said.

On the other hand, Pagasa has not spotted or monitored any major weather disturbance within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as January comes to an end. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP