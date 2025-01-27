Vlogger Rosmar Tan flagged by FDA over ‘unauthorized’ beauty products

MANILA, Philippines — The public has been warned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against buying and using beauty soaps made under the brand of vlogger-entrepreneur Rosemarie “Rosmar” Tan-Pamulaklakin.

The FDA said that this was because the beauty soaps were unregistered.

In FDA Advisory Nos. 2025-0028 and 2025-0029, the regulator said Rosmar Skin Essentials’ “Premium Niacinamide Soap” and “Mysterious Madre de Cacao Soap” have no valid certificate of product notification (CPN) as of Dec. 17, 2024, as verified by the regulator through post-marketing surveillance.

Under Republic Act No. 9711, or the FDA Act of 2009, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product without the proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited.

“Since the unauthorized cosmetic product[s] [have] not gone through the notification process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety. The use of such violative product[s] may pose health risks to consumers,” reads the advisories signed by FDA Director General Dr. Samuel Zacate.

“Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals. The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result [in] adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock, and organ failure,” the FDA also warns.

Asked for comment, Pamulaklakin did not refute the FDA advisories but said the regulatory body had been declining their applications for CPNs.

“We are always complying with the FDA, but they are rejecting our applications [for CPNs], even the renewal of the CPNs of our products which were previously FDA-approved,” she said in a message to the Inquirer.

“Even if we submit revisions, our applications are still denied, despite the long time the FDA takes to have our products approved,” Pamulaklakin added.

While most of the products being sold by Rosmar Skin Essentials are FDA-approved, the regulator has also issued several advisories since 2023, warning the public against purchasing and consuming beauty products under Pamulalakakin’s brand for being unauthorized.

These include “Kagayaku” soap bars [1] [2] [3] [4], serums, collagen and glutathione-infused food supplements, skin toner, whitening feminine wash, and “slimming and whitening” coffee and chocolate drinks.

Earlier this month, the FDA lifted the public health warning advisory it issued in June last year against “Rosmar Glutapeeling Soap” after the product’s market authorization holder, Rosmarket Consumer Good Trading, complied with regulations and acquired a CPN.

A CPN is issued by the FDA to licensed cosmetic establishments and is a requirement before the cosmetic product can be sold, imported or distributed in the market. It has a one-year validity and shall be renewed annually.

Per the FDA, the usual processing of a CPN is 17 working days.

The agency directed all its regional field offices and regulatory enforcement units, in coordination with law enforcement agencies and local government units, to ensure that violative products are not sold or made available in the market or areas of their jurisdiction.

The public may report any sale, distribution, complaint and/or adverse event on the use of these cosmetic products to [email protected], or call the FDA’s Center for Cosmetics and Household/Urban Hazardous Substances Regulation and Research hotline (02) 8857-1900 loc. 8113 or 8107.

The 30-year-old Pamulaklakin has been using her large following online to sell beauty products and enter the world of politics.

As of writing, she has 22.1 million followers on TikTok, 1.4 million followers on Facebook, and 1.09 million subscribers on YouTube.

For the May 2025 elections, Pamulaklakin is running as an independent candidate for councilor of Manila’s first district (western Tondo).

She previously ran for councilor of Manila’s fourth district (Sampaloc) in 2022 but lost.

