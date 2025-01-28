Police: No kidnapping recorded in Talamban

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As far as the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is concerned, there was no kidnapping incident that transpired here over the weekend.

The police made this clarification on Tuesday, January 28, following reports that a jeepney passenger was allegedly abducted in Brgy. Talamban last Sunday, January 26.

“We have not received any confirmatory or corroborating evidence that will prove that particular observation really happened,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of CCPO.

Investigators also said they have not received any complaints of individuals who went missing or had been abducted.

“No one came forward… So until now no, di nato siya mahug nga tinuod at this point of our investigation,” Macatangay added.

Viral post

Authorities are referring to a viral post that circulated over the weekend, in which Facebook user Adriel Yap claimed to have witnessed an abduction that happened in front of a university in Brgy. Talamban.

In the now-deleted post, Yap claimed seeing two men in face masks dragging a female passenger into a white-colored automobile as she was about to board the modern jeep that she also rode.

Based in earlier reports, the Talamban Police Station had immediately conducted an investigation into the case, including compiling surveillance footage in the area.

However, according to Macatangay, they found no substantial information or evidence to prove Yap’s claims.

Kidnapping?

Even the closed-circuit television (CCTV) videos gathered showed nothing that points to any signs of kidnapping in the place.

Nevertheless, the police are not inclined to file a case against the netizen, adding that doing so may only discourage citizens from reporting possible crimes.

Macatangay also reminded the public that instead of posting directly on social media, they should immediately report the occurrence of crimes to the police.

“We understand pud kanang iyang gibuhat as a concerned citizen… But yes, report directly to the police so we will be able to properly investigate,” she said.

