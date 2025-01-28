China’s DeepSeek AI a ‘wake-up call’ for US – Trump
US President Donald Trump said Monday the low-cost Chinese AI model DeepSeek was a “wake up call” for US firms, after its emergence caused a rout in tech shares.
“I would say that could be a positive,” Trump said. “So instead of spending billions and billions, you’ll spend less, and you’ll come up with hopefully the same solution.”
READ
DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm making waves in Silicon Valley
OpenAI designs special version of ChatGPT for universities
Trump’s comments came after US chip-maker Nvidia, whose semiconductors power the AI industry, led a massacre in tech stocks, losing nearly $600 billion of its market value.
The chatbot developed by DeepSeek, a startup based in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, has apparently shown the ability to match the capacity of US AI pace-setters for a fraction of the investments made by American companies.
Just last week following his inauguration for a second term, Trump announced a $500 billion venture to build infrastructure for AI in the United States led by Japanese giant SoftBank and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.